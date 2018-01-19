3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - David French - There Is a Profound Difference Between Justice and Identity Politics. The senior fellow at National Review Institute, and an attorney explains.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rob Schwarzwalder - What is the President's biggest success of his first year? The Stream’s senior contributor and lecturer at Regent University writes that President Trump’s biggest success of his first year was the economy.



9:46-9:58a ET - Glenn Stanton - Do you have too many kids? Is procreation becoming a global health concern? Dir of Global Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family and a research fellow at the Institute of Marriage and Family in Ottawa, Ontario discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET - Paul McGuire/Troy Anderson - An Investigative Tour De Force Exploring The Powerful Geopolitical Forces That Want To Topple The Trump Presidency. The Internationally recognized Bible prophecy expert and Pulitzer Prize nominated investigative reporter talk about their latest book, Trumpocalypse.



10:32-10:42a ET - Lindsey Shephard - Facebook Overhauls Your News Feed, Prioritizing Content To Friends And Family. The Dir of Product Marketing explains what it means to us.



10:46-10:58a ET - Eric Wilson - As the author of the new novel, Samson, a Bible scholar, husband and father with a pastor’s heart, writer Eric Wilson has profound insights into Samson’s journey and his story of heartbreak and victory.



11:06-11:29a ET - Brian Bird - ”When God Calls the Heart” by authors Brian Bird and Michelle Cox is inspired by Hallmark Channel original TV series When Calls the Heart. There are forty devotions from Hope Valley about finding moments of grace, joy, and beauty.



11:32-11:58a ET - John Van Pay - Marathon Faith: Motivation from the Greatest Endurance Runners of the Bible. Pastor of America’s fastest-growing church in San Antonio, Texas, is passionate about helping others start 2018 stronger and he discusses his new book.



