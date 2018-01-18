3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News -



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man discusses Rising Interest Rates, Stock Market continues to bust numbers and breaking news from Apple.



9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Evans - Direct from the Movie Capital of the World, The Movie Guy checks out the weekend box officew numbers. Jumanji #1.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - A New National Security Strategy for a New Era, as presented by President Trump. The author, commentator and scholar in the areas of American Presidents, American Foreign Policy and American Society discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Anthony Kovic - How prepared are you for a natural disaster, especially in light of what just happened in Hawaii. The natural disaster expert shares ideas for preparation.



10:46-10:58a ET - Lew Uhler - The founder and President of The Tax Limitation Committee discusses Tax Reform & Jobs Act that is taking America by storm.



11:06-11:58a ET - Mike Zullo/Carl Gallups - The lead investigator and commander of the Cold Case Posse under Sheriff Joe Arpaio reveals the latest into the biggest lie former President Obama put over America. And former law enforcement officer, deputized sheriff, pastor and prolific author who has assisted in the investigation adds to the discussion.

