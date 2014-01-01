3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News -



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The President and Co-Founder of Tea Party Patriots discusses immigration and the fate of DACA.



9:46-9:58a ET - Dr Gerard Lameiro - After One Year in Office, Who’s Ahead: President Trump, the Media, or the Democrats? The author, philosopher, economist, and engineer explains.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Herb London - Can the Olympic Games help broker peace? Plus 38 minutes of panic in Hawaii. The president of the London Center for Policy Research and the author of the new book, Leading From Behind: The Obama Doctrine and the U.S. Retreat From International Affairs discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jessica Levinson - The Nationally recognized nutritional expert shares how we can to stick with those resolutions this year. She has time-saving tips for every lifestyle.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - Did Tricky Dicky Durbin blow up DACA and Gov’t funding all by himself? This and other topics are circulating around the cooler, as AK presents Cooler Talk.



11:06-11:29a ET - Julio Rivera - After the 2017 Hurricane Disaster Can Puerto Rico Be Saved? He is of Puerto Rican descent, the Editorial Director for ReactionaryTimes.com, a small business consultant, and a featured columnist at Newsmax.com. Lifezette.com, The Washington Times.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Kevin Leman - The internationally known psychologist and New York Times bestselling author of more than 50 books, is back to talk more about his new book, Making Children Mind Without Losing Yours.

