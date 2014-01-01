« previous next »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Could Derbin’s Loose Lips and Exaggeration Shut Down Our Government and Derail DACA?  Legal analyst and co-chair of Project 21 elucidates.

9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - DC based Washington Examiner reporter says, Guess What?  The Media doesn’t like “S-hole” countries either. 

9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl is back with the latest viral videos that will bring oput the best of your emotions.

10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - A New National Security Strategy for a New Era, as presented by President Trump.  The author, commentator and scholar in the areas of American Presidents, American Foreign Policy and American Society discusses.

10:32-10:58a ET - Michael Daugherty - Mueller adds cybersecurity specialist to Russia probe team.  With the latest, the Director at The National Cyber Security Society and a Board Member at Netshield Corporation: The Global Leader in Affordable Breach Prevention.

11:06-11:29a ET - Dan Perkins - US Oil Production Booms As New Year Begins.  The energy, oil, drilling expert discusses.

11:32-11:58a ET - Michael Sitrick - He is the go-to guy when bad stuff happens, has worked for a full spectrum of celebrities,
corporate magnates and companies.  His new book is “The Fixer, Secrets for saving your reputation in the age of viral media."



