9:06-9:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Could Derbin’s Loose Lips and Exaggeration Shut Down Our Government and Derail DACA? Legal analyst and co-chair of Project 21 elucidates.



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - DC based Washington Examiner reporter says, Guess What? The Media doesn’t like “S-hole” countries either.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl is back with the latest viral videos that will bring oput the best of your emotions.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - A New National Security Strategy for a New Era, as presented by President Trump. The author, commentator and scholar in the areas of American Presidents, American Foreign Policy and American Society discusses.



10:32-10:58a ET - Michael Daugherty - Mueller adds cybersecurity specialist to Russia probe team. With the latest, the Director at The National Cyber Security Society and a Board Member at Netshield Corporation: The Global Leader in Affordable Breach Prevention.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dan Perkins - US Oil Production Booms As New Year Begins. The energy, oil, drilling expert discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Michael Sitrick - He is the go-to guy when bad stuff happens, has worked for a full spectrum of celebrities,

corporate magnates and companies. His new book is “The Fixer, Secrets for saving your reputation in the age of viral media."



