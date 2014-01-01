3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Sunday TV Show Review, Vegas some four months later, and the Bundy Victory. The Founder and Proprietor of ReaganBabe.com reports.



9:32-9:58a ET - Stacy Washington - Black Activists Condemn Congressional Liberals for Co-Opting King Holiday and what's The New Yorker Mag point. A member of the Project 21 Leadership Network discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - A new lesson from MLK Jr that you'll learn only here with our favorite historian and nationally syndicated columnist.



10:32-10:42a ET - Sargis Sangari - How one little word needs to be used to resolve the DACA mess explains the CEO of The Near East Center for Strategic Engagement LLC and Founder of the United Assyrian Appeal .



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family's Dir of Media & Culture reviews The Commuter, Paddington 2 and the #4 Song in the Country.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Myles Schneider - Should the Medicaid Free Ride Continue and should states be allowed to impose work requirements? The doctor and author asks.



11:32-11:58a ET - Don Mazella - Are we now in the sort of society where Marijuana is being dispersed in church? Isn’t that the one place said to be sacred? Think again! Political and Lifestyle Expert, and COO of Information Strategies, Inc discusses.



