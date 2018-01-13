« previous next »
Author Topic: You don't have repeat it ten times to make a point, Alex!  (Read 176 times)

SingleTax

You don't have repeat it ten times to make a point, Alex!
« on: January 13, 2018, 04:35:12 AM »
How many times have you rolled your eyes while listening to Alex repeat a word or phrase far more times than is necessary to make a simple point?

Finger nails-on-a-chalkboard gems like this...

"On and on and on and on and on and on..." [ad nauseam]

"Over and over and over and over and over and over..." [ad nauseam]

"Lies, lies, lies, lies, lies, lies, lies..." [ad nauseam]



I wouldn't bring this up if it were something he did only once in a while. But he does it obsessively.

His staff are probably too scared to say: "Alex, you sound like a total d*ck when you do that. Stop it already."

So I'll say it for them.


BraveNewWhirled

Re: You don't have repeat it ten times to make a point, Alex!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:54:58 PM »
I think 3 or 4 times.
