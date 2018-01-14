Gene and special guest cohost Alejandro Rojas of OpenMinds.tv present Walter Bosley. He’s an author, blogger, former AFOSI agent and a former FBI counterintelligence specialist. He has researched mass shootings, breakaway civilizations, lost civilizations and more. On this episode, Walter will discuss the recent revelations about an unannounced Pentagon UFO program and its implications. Is this story part of a program of perception management about UFOs and possible disclosure? Walter uses his intelligence background to provide unique insights into what might be going on. He’ll also join Alejandro in a discussion about the possibilities of a secret space program, and just how advanced it might be.