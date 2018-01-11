3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News -



9:19-9:29a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Dear President Trump: We have high hopes for 2018 following a stellar 2017 says President of Tea Party Patriots.



9:32-9:42a ET - Alveda King - President Trump honored to redesignate MLK Jr National Historic Park in Georgia. The Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life also discusses MLK Day.



9:46-9:58a ET - Paul Asay - Golden Globe awards and the family friendly shows that got awards. Since 2007, He has been writing for Focus on the Family's Plugged In department and loves superheroes and finding God in unexpected places.



10:06-10:29a ET - Phil Hotsenpiller - Natural Disasters in California, divine judgement or self-induced? Southern Cal Pastor & founder of Influence Church of Anaheim Hills, CA discusses.



10:32-10:58a ET - Lea Carawan - Millions Unite in Worldwide FaceBook Live Event to Keep Faith In America. The Executive Director, Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation reports.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr David Reagan - US' acknowledgement of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, will Palestinians come to the peace table? And 2018 Prophecy. He is the Founder & Director of Lamb & Lion Ministries.



11:32-11:58a ET - Gary Byrne - The former secret service officer & best selling author discusses his latest book, Secrets of the Secret Service:The History and Uncertain Future of the US Secret Service.



