9:06-9:29a ET - Kayleigh McEnany - The official spokesperson for the RNC talks about her new book, "The New American Revolution-The Making of a Populist Movement.



9:32-9:42a ET - Lauren Fix - Tesla Misses Big On Model 3 Production & Sales, so what does that mean to WTP's investment? The Car Coach® is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Evans - Jumanji #1 at the box office, as the Movie Guy reports live from the movie capital of the world.



10:06-10:29a ET - Liz Peek - What Trump Didn't do in 2017 much to the critics disappointment and NY Times under new ownership, can they be

trusted? The columnist for FoxNews.com and The Fiscal Times and Wall Street, top-ranked research analyst discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - Are the DOJ/FBI protecting treacherous Clinton aide Huma Abedin? The senior editor at The Stream reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Lew Uhler - The Real Story Behind The Tax Cuts, spending reductions and a balanced budget. The founder president of The National Tax Limitation Committee discusses.



11:06-11:58a ET - Ed Conard - It's Econ for Morons. Cutting through all the fake news, the best selling author, and former Bain Capital partner walks us through the Trump economy and how it can get even better.

