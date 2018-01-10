« previous next »
« on: January 10, 2018, 09:06:42 AM »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:29a ET - Keith Koffler - Is Steve Bannon Totally Out Now?  The author of Bannon, Always The Rebel shares insights.

9:32-9:42a ET - Sarah Westwood - The On-Going Saga of the Hillary Clinton emails, will it ever end?  The White House news correspondent for the Washington Examiner reports.

9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Trump's Twitter Account Is Keeping Us Safe, The Golden Globes and Celebrity Elitism on full display.  The New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses. 

10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - "Chain Migration" has been brought out of the closet, the fate of DACA and America's Wall.  The Immigration expert and historian discusses.

10:32-10:42a ETR - Jamil Jaffer - Russia never stopped its cyberattacks on the United States. The former Senior Adviser to the House Intelligence Committee explains.

10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - The Radio/TV personality brings us the latest discussion happening around the water cooloer.  It's Cooler Talk Time with AK.

11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - A New National Security Strategy for a New Era, as presented by President Trump.  The author, commentator and scholar in the areas of American Presidents, American Foreign Policy and American Society discusses.

11:32-11:58a ET - Joe Schrank - California Legalizes Recreational Marijuana. The Founder and Program Director of High Sobriety that uses medical marijuana to treat opioid & heroin addicted patients. 


