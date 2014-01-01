3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:19-9:29a ET - Alfredo Ortiz - What does the passing of tax reform mean for Republicans in 2018? President and CEO of Job Creators Network discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - John Zmirak - The Senior Editor of the stream.org offers his political "Wish List" for 2018, plus Trump, Bannon and the future of Populist Outrage.



9:46-9:58a ET - John Hart - Republican Rules On Health Care Are About Recovery, Not Sabotage says the former aid to Sen Tom Coburn and Editor-in-Chief of the conservative political website, Opportunity Lives.



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Rubin - The former Pentagon official and Middle East expert talks Iran, Korean Sanctions and US Embassy moving to Jerusalem..



10:32-10:42a ET - David Rohlander - Trump's tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public, says communications expert and best selling author.



10:46-10:58a ET - Phil Kerpen - The Net Neutrality Noise Machine Turns Violent. The president of American Commitment explains how Trump’s FCC seeks to rescind Obama’s draconian Federal Takeover of the Internet.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Paul Nathanson - The inter-sexual dialogue academic talks about Hollywood post Weinsten and #metoo.



11:32-11:58a ET - Philip Jett - THE DEATH OF AN HEIR: Adolph Coors III and the Murder That Rocked an American Brewing Dynasty. It's the retired corporate and tax attorney's latest book.