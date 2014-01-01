« previous next »
Breaking News, GOP & Tax Reform, Populist Outrage and Healthcare Recovery

Breaking News, GOP & Tax Reform, Populist Outrage and Healthcare Recovery
Today at 11:09:09 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:15a ET - Bill’s Breaking News -

9:19-9:29a ET - Alfredo Ortiz - What does the passing of tax reform mean for Republicans in 2018? President and CEO of Job Creators Network discusses. 

9:32-9:42a ET - John Zmirak - The Senior Editor of the stream.org offers his political "Wish List" for 2018, plus Trump, Bannon and the future of Populist Outrage.

9:46-9:58a ET - John Hart - Republican Rules On Health Care Are About Recovery, Not Sabotage says the former aid to Sen Tom Coburn and Editor-in-Chief of the conservative political website, Opportunity Lives. 

10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Rubin - The former Pentagon official and Middle East expert talks Iran, Korean Sanctions and US Embassy moving to Jerusalem..

10:32-10:42a ET - David Rohlander - Trump's tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public, says communications expert and best selling author.

10:46-10:58a ET - Phil Kerpen - The Net Neutrality Noise Machine Turns Violent.  The president of American Commitment explains how Trump’s FCC seeks to rescind Obama’s draconian Federal Takeover of the Internet.

11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Paul Nathanson - The inter-sexual dialogue academic talks about Hollywood post Weinsten and #metoo.

11:32-11:58a ET - Philip Jett - THE DEATH OF AN HEIR: Adolph Coors III and the Murder That Rocked an American Brewing Dynasty.  It's the retired corporate and tax attorney's latest book.


