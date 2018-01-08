Dershowitz: Dems Declaring Trump Mentally Ill Straight Out of Communist Playbook

Hi Webster!Paul Joseph WatsonPrisonPlanet.comJanuary 8, 2018Harvard law school professor Alan Dershowitz warns that Democrats attempting to declare Trump mentally unfit to hold office is straight out of the Communist playbook of brutal regimes like Soviet Russia, who repressed and imprisoned political dissidents by declaring them to be mentally ill.Asked if the chatter was intended to have a destabilizing effect, Dershowitz responded, “Well it’s very dangerous, there’s only one thing worse than trying to criminalize political differences and that’s trying to psychiatrize them.”“These psychiatrists now who are trying to diagnose without ever having met the man – that’s what they did in Russia. I represented dissidents who they locked up in mental hospitals, that’s what they did in China, that’s what they did in apartheid South Africa,” added the Harvard professor.He went on to assert that leftists were trying to “undo democracy” by accusing a president of being mentally unstable without any evidence whatsoever.Dershowitz said that he didn’t personally vote for Trump but that the idea of “diagnosing him instead of opposing him politically poses an enormous danger to democracy.”Dershowitz concluded by noting that the 25th amendment was designed to deal with a situation where a president is going senile, and not to be used as a tool to remove someone from office simply because you disagree with their politics.The constitutional law scholar is completely correct when he asserts that brutal Communist regimes persecuted their opponents by declaring their political views to be a form of mental illness.