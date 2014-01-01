« previous next »
Breaking News, Sunday TV Shows, The Sanctuary State and Trump's 2017 Record

Breaking News, Sunday TV Shows, The Sanctuary State and Trump's 2017 Record
« on: Today at 02:43:29 PM »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Sunday TV Show Review, The Book & trump Keeps Winning, says  the Founder and Proprietor of ReaganBabe.com    

9:32-9:58a ET - Maria Espinoza - California puts out welcome matt to illegal and defiant sanctuary signs pop up on California Hwys.  The National Dir of The Remembrance Project discusses.

10:06-10:29a ET - Bob Beauprez - The former Colorado congressman reviews an impressive conservative 2017 record for Donald Trump.

10:32-10:42a ET - TBA

10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family's Dir of Media & Culture talks the latest family friendly big screen offerings.

11:06-11:29a ET - Lisa Conyers - Author,consultant and policy analyst discusses the timely new documentary Work & Happiness: The Human Cost of Welfare.

11:32-11:58a ET - Jackelyn Iloff - Senior Advisor of Joel Osteen Ministries talks about her new book, What if You Could? Find Faith in the Face of Fear. 


