3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Sunday TV Show Review, The Book & trump Keeps Winning, says the Founder and Proprietor of ReaganBabe.com



9:32-9:58a ET - Maria Espinoza - California puts out welcome matt to illegal and defiant sanctuary signs pop up on California Hwys. The National Dir of The Remembrance Project discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bob Beauprez - The former Colorado congressman reviews an impressive conservative 2017 record for Donald Trump.



10:32-10:42a ET - TBA



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family's Dir of Media & Culture talks the latest family friendly big screen offerings.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lisa Conyers - Author,consultant and policy analyst discusses the timely new documentary Work & Happiness: The Human Cost of Welfare.



11:32-11:58a ET - Jackelyn Iloff - Senior Advisor of Joel Osteen Ministries talks about her new book, What if You Could? Find Faith in the Face of Fear.

