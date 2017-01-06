On this week’s all-star episode, we feature podcaster and commentator Kirk McElhearn. The main focus is the revelation that CPU chips from Intel, AMD and other manufacturers have serious security flaws that may have existed as far back as 1997. This week Apple announced that recent iOS and macOS updates have contained “mitigations” for the Meltdown bug, and that it plans to introduce fixes for the Spectre bug that impacts browsers. The session also covers Apple’s Throttlegate scandal, and what the company should have done to better inform customers of how it was reducing performance on iPhones with deteriorating batteries. Gene and Kirk also talk about remastered and remixed classic recordings such as the Beatles “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Kirk believes that the best version is the original mono recording from 1967.



In a special encore presentation, you’ll also hear from tech journalist Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer. As the segment begins, Jeff complains that his copy of Skype 7 for the Mac was upgraded to Skype 8 without his approval, and he doesn’t like the all-new interface. In an extended discussion of net neutrality, Gene points out that more and more cable companies are embedding Netflix into their set-top boxes, perhaps as a move to help reduce cord cutting. As the pair move into pop culture mode, Gene mentions the latest reported move by Apple to add original TV content, with a direct-to-series order for a new sci-fi series from producer Ronald D. Moore, whose previous shows include Battlestar Galactica. Jeff explains in great detail why the fabled Star Wars lightsaber would be impossible to use in a real world setting. Gene suggests that the DC Comics super heroes on TV are better than their mov