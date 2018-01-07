Gene and Chris present one of our favorite guests, Col. John Alexander. For this episode, he’ll deliver a reality check on that worldwide story about the Pentagon UFO project, and whether it takes us closer to learning something definitive about the phenomenon. As a cutting-edge theorist on UFOs and paranormal phenomena in general, his views stretch the boundaries of research. Alexander’s recent book is Reality Denied: Firsthand Experiences with Things that Can’t Happen — But Did. Alexander confronts conventional wisdom with events that, although quite real, seem to challenge the revered “laws of science,” proving them to be wrong or incomplete. He is a retired Army Colonel Green Beret with decades of experience with a wide range of phenomena. He has encountered events that defy common explanation and has met with shamans in the Amazon, the Himalayas, the Andes, East and West Africa, and Northern Mongolia.