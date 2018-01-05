"Great again!" https://www.denverpost.com/2018/01/14/crimes-against-homeless-people-up-42-percent-in-denver-and-suburban-cops-say-thats-pushing-transients-into-their-towns/Crimes against homeless people up 42 percent in Denver and suburban cops say that’s pushing transients into their townsDenver Police reported 1,008 crimes involving homeless victims in 2017
By TOM MCGHEE
The Denver Post
January 14, 2018
Denver police often order Connie Smith to pack her stuff and move along.
She has been without a home for five years, and while she sometimes couch-surfs, she doesn’t flinch from spending cold nights huddled out of sight on Denver’s streets or on the banks of the South Platte River.
But she’s not always safe.
“After dark it is not good,” she said one recent evening on a perch overlooking a path running alongside the dark river.
Sometimes the threat surrounding life on the street drives her to take shelter inside a Porta-Potty.
“It is nasty,” said Smith, 45. “But I feel safe.”
The number of reported crimes against homeless people in Denver climbed nearly 42 percent over a four-year period to 1,008 in 2017 even as suburban law enforcement agencies say more transients are being pushed to outlying communities by the threat of violence.
