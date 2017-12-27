Massive new data set suggests economic inequality is about to get even worse

Wealth inequality, which was already monstrous and socially destructive to begin with, is about to get even worse."Great again!"By Christopher IngrahamThe Washington PostJanuary 4, 2018The "endless inegalitarian spiral" may be coming for us sooner than we think.In his best-selling 2014 book "Capital in the Twenty-First Century," French economist Thomas Piketty warned that if the already rich were able to accumulate wealth faster than economies were able to grow, inequality would skyrocket in the coming decades, potentially destabilizing societies in the process.Wealth, after all, is self-perpetuating. You put cash in a savings account, and it grows. You buy a home, and its value (typically) appreciates. You invest in the stock market and see...