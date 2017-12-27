« previous next »
Author Topic: "Great again!" (yeah, right)  (Read 32 times)

SingleTax

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 85
  • Karma: +7/-49
"Great again!" (yeah, right)
« on: Today at 12:47:20 PM »
Homelessness is on the rise.

America is becoming "great" again. Hooray!  ::)



Re: "Great again!" (yeah, right)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:31 PM »
Store closings have reached a record high.

"Great again!"  ::)

http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/store-closings-hit-record-number-in-2017

Store closings hit record number in 2017

By: FOX 13 News staff
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
December 27, 2017

It’s been a tough year in retail as the year closes with a record number of store closings.

Nearly 130,000 retail workers lost their jobs between November 2016 and November 2017 with store closing announcements more than tripling this year.

[Continued...]

Re: "Great again!" (yeah, right)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:01:09 PM »
The real unemployment rate is still higher than it was at the end of 2008 -- back when Alex and his guests were waxing alarmist about how horrible the economy was.

"Great again!"  ::)

Re: "Great again!" (yeah, right)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:10:59 PM »
Wealth inequality, which was already monstrous and socially destructive to begin with, is about to get even worse.

"Great again!"  ::)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2018/01/04/massive-new-data-set-suggests-inequality-is-about-to-get-even-worse/?utm_term=.b83105bde126

Massive new data set suggests economic inequality is about to get even worse

By Christopher Ingraham
The Washington Post
January 4, 2018

The “endless inegalitarian spiral” may be coming for us sooner than we think.

In his best-selling 2014 book “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” French economist Thomas Piketty warned that if the already rich were able to accumulate wealth faster than economies were able to grow, inequality would skyrocket in the coming decades, potentially destabilizing societies in the process.

Wealth, after all, is self-perpetuating. You put cash in a savings account, and it grows. You buy a home, and its value (typically) appreciates. You invest in the stock market and see...

[Continued...]

---------------------------------------

