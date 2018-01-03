3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - US Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital, Obama's Admin Helps Hezbollah and N Korea's cyber attacks.



9:32-9:58a ET - Jeff Kanter - Healthcare Insurance Expert & Co-Founder: My Academy of Health Excellence says it's time to put healthcare between us and our doctor.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Does The Revised Raise Act-Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Help in Repairing Our Broken Immigration System?



10:32-10:58a ET - Lynn Vincent - Dog Company: A True Story of American Soldiers Abandoned by Their High Command. Vincent is a journalist, a WORLD senior writer, U.S. Navy veteran, and co-author with Capt. Roger Hill of Dog Company.



11:06-11:58a ET - Jonathan Cahn - Talks about his new book, The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times. He explains where America and the world is on God's prophetic time line and the events that are similar to Israel's history.

