3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Liz Peek - The FoxNews.com columnist & former Wall Street analyst breaks down the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 for morons.



9:32-9:58a ET - Daniel Garza - What exactly does Tax Reform mean to Main Street America. Exec Dir of The Libre Initiative discusses.



10:06-10:58a ET - Frank Serpico - His Story, His Words, A Stand For Justice & Honor That The NYPD Should Always Remember. Frank Serpico is a retired American New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer who is known for whistleblowing on police corruption in the late 1960s and early 1970's. His story became the basis of the Film Serpico starring Al Pacino.



11:06-11:29a ET - Amy Knight - The professor and expert on Russian politics discusses her latest book, ORDERS TO KILL: The Putin Regime and Political Murder. How many reporters and political opponents has Putin had murdered, and how does he get away with it?



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Mark Coppenger - Unapologetic Study Bible Editor Explains Biblical Insight to Modern Issues