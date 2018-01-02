3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Catalina Avalos - Former Judge and Sex Crimes Prosecutor comments on recent high-profile sexual harassment news.



9:32-9:42a ET - Horace Cooper - The Nationally recognized legal commentator and adjunct fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research reviews 2017 and looks forward to 2018 potential legal crises



10:06-10:29a ET - Stanley Weintraub - General Washington's Christmas Farewell-A Mount Vernon Homecoming, 1783. Weintraub is a historian, a biographer, and a professor emeritus of the arts and humanities at Penn State University.



10:32-10:58a ET - Ed Conard - The best selling author, AEI Visiting Scholar and former Bain Capital partner explains, "Why I Oppose the Rubio-Lee Amendment."



11:06-11:58a ET - Steve Weidenkoph - The Real Story of Catholic History: Answering 20 Centuries of Anti-Catholic Myths. From the lecturer in Church History at the Notre Dame Graduate School of Christendom College in Alexandria, Virginia.

