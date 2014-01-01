3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Bill Federer - Trump Fulfilling His promises from a Conservative SCOTUS Pick to Keystone XL. Federer is a nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage.



9:32-9:58a ET - Sam Sorbo - Discussing her new book, Teach From Love. Sorbo, wife of actor Kevin Sorbo, teacher, home education advocate and former host of the nationally syndicated The Sam Sorbo Show.



10:06-10:29a ET - Ed Henry - Newly Discovered Unpublished Material Revealing a Side to Jackie Robinson Few Have Known. Henry serves as Fox News Channel's chief national correspondent. He joined the network in June 2011.



10:32-10:58a ET - Chad Robichaux - Join us as we talk about his new book, "Unfair Advantage." Chad is a Former Force Recon Marine, Pro MMA Champion, and Founder of Mighty Oaks Foundation.



11:06-11:58a ET - Marty Angelo - Once Life Matters: A New Beginning. Marty worked in the entertainment business from 1965 to 1980 as a musician, television producer, record promoter, disk jockey, restaurant and nightclub owner and personal manager for rock 'n' roll bands, Raven and the popular Top 40s rock group, The Grass Roots starring Rob Grill. He has stories and we're talking.