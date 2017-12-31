Gene and Chris present the return of internationally known cryptozoologist Loren Coleman, author of Mothman: Evil Incarnate, a brand new companion title to the late John Keel’s The Mothman Prophecies (1975), which investigated the sightings of a winged creature called Mothman and became popularized in the 2002 movie of the same name starring Richard Gere. Loren is founder and director of the International Cryptozoology Museum in Portland, Maine. The episode will also include a forthright discussion of the chatter surrounding the recent revelation of a secret Pentagon UFO research project.