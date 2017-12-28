3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET-Ed Klein-Talks about his new book, All Out War: The Plot To Destroy Trump from 1 NY Times Author and investigative reporter.



9:32-9:58a ET-Marc Shapiro-Trump This: The Life And Times Of Donald Trump, An Unauthorized Biography. Shapiro is the author of more than 75 celebrity biographies that include Behind Sad Eyes: The Life And Times Of George Harrison, Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography Of A Rock Classic.



10:06-10:58a ET-Phil Hotsenpiller-One Nation without Law: The Rise of Lawlessness, the End Times and the Power of Hope. Phil Hotsenpiller is the founder and senior pastor with his wife Tammie of Influence Church in Anaheim Hills, California. He is widely considered an expert in the field of end-time prophecy.



11:06-11:29a ET-Dr John Lott-We'll take a look at just released Scary Murder Details & Professors Now Being Armed in Study Hall. Dr John Lott, World Recognized Expert on Guns and Crime, and President of Crime Prevention Research Center has the whole truth and nothing but.



11:32-11:58a ET-Victor Davis Hanson-The Second World Wars: How The First Conflict Was Fought and Won. He is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute, the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow in Residence in Classics and Military History at the Hoover Institution.

