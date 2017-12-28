3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Lt Col Larkin Spivey - What Do We Stand For? American Ideals in the War Against Islamic Jihad. The author, Larkin Spivey is a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired Marine Corps officer.



9:32-9:58a ET - Josh Umbehr - Why are you waiting for Repeal & Replace? Dr Josh discusses the "Concierge Revolution" and how it's putting healthcare in the hands of WTP.



10:06-10:58a ET - Alexandra Zapruder - Talks about what she found in the sealed archives at LIFE Magazine, which had not been opened in fifty years and how it shed new light on the most controversial aspects of the film’s history, 26 Seconds



11:06-11:29a ET - David Limbaugh - The True Jesus: Uncovering the Divinity of Christ in the Gospels. Limbaugh is a lawyer, nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate, political commentator, and author of seven New York Times bestsellers.



11:32-11:58a ET - George Marlin - SONS OF SAINT PATRICK: The History of the Archbishops of New York from Dagger John to Timmytown. Marlin is a contributing editor of TheCatholicThing.org, a political columnist for the Long Island Business News and a contributor to The New York Post.

