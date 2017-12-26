We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Trump’s New Travel Ban Blocks Migrants From Six Nations, Sparing Iraq. Bruce is author of the breakthrough book, Immigration: How to Avoid Its Perils and Make It Work, and founder of History Speaks Today.



9:32-9:58a ET - Sharyl Attkisson - The Smear, How Shady Political Operatives and Fake News Control What You See,What You Think, and How You Vote. Attkisson is an Emmy award winning investigative journalist, host of the Sunday morning news program “Full Measure."



10:06-10:29a ET - David Limbaugh - The True Jesus: Uncovering the Divinity of Christ in the Gospels. Limbaugh is a lawyer, nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate, political commentator, and author of seven New York Times bestsellers



10:32-10:42a ET - Melissa Francis - Lessons from the Prairie: The Surprising Secrets to Happiness, Success, and (Sometimes Just) Survival I Learned on America's Favorite Show. Melissa Francis grew up as a child star on Little House on the Prairie and today she hosts several daily shows on Fox and Fox Business Network



10:46-10:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses Hollywood's latest attempt to save their brand by hiring Anita Hill



11:06-11:29a ET - Tom Harris - President Trump's Environmental Protection Agency chief said last week that carbon dioxide emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are not to blame for global warming. Harris is the Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition.



11:32-11:58a ET - Kreskin - The Amazing One is back predicting what is to come for 2018. You won't want to miss thi