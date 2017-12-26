9:06-9:29a ET - Rob O'Neill - The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior. Deploying as a SEAL more than a dozen times, O’Neill participated in more than four hundred combat missions across four different theaters of war. During his remarkable career, he was decorated more than fifty-two times.



9:32-9:42a ET - Tom Coburn - Smashing The DC Monopoly-Using Article V To Restore Freedom and Stop Runaway Government. Dr. Thomas Coburn was a practicing physician in Oklahoma until 2015. He served three terms as a US Representative of Oklahoma and two terms in the senate. During his time in office, Dr. Coburn revealed $400 billion per year in waste fraud and duplication.



10:06-10:29a ET - Jerome Corsi - Behind the Arpaio pardon and the SPLC's pushed radical left hate agenda against police. The best-selling author is the Washington Bureau Chief for Infowars.com



10:32-10:42a ET - Cassie Slane - The Digital Lifestyle expert shares how we can manage our holiday season with Facebook Messenger.



10:46-10:58a ET - Tim Keller - From pastor and New York Times bestselling author comes a yearlong daily devotional based on the Book of Proverbs.



11:06-11:58a ET - Ralph Epperson - The New World Order -Signs of the Times. Epperson is an historian, author, and lecturer who has been researching the CONSPIRATORIAL VIEW OF HISTORY (the view that the major events of the past have been planned years in advance by a central conspiracy) for 50 years.