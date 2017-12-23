On this week’s all-star episode, we feature outspoken commentator/podcaster Kirk McElhearn. Front and center is the ruckus over reports that Apple was deliberately throttling performance of older iPhones. Even though Apple admitted to the practice, claiming it was only done to allow units with deteriorating batteries to function properly, several class action lawsuits have already been filed against the company. Kirk gives you his unvarnished opinion of the practice; does Apple deserve to lose those cases? The discussion also focuses on Apple in 2017, and the costly iMac Pro all-in-one computer, which is now shipping.



You’ll also hear from tech publisher/editor Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer, who also offers his opinion on Apple’s actions over what Gene calls “Throttlegate.” What about previous so-called Apple scandals, such as “Antennagate,” where connectivity would sharply decline on an iPhone 4 if you held it the “wrong way,” and “Bendgate,” where some users reported that the iPhone 6 Plus would bend when placed in the rear pockets of their pants? Gene and Bryan also talk about the value of Apple TV. In offering a brief report on the Vizio M-Series TV he’s reviewing, which comes with Google Chromecast built in, Gene wonders about the future prospects for Apple’s streamer. In pop culture mode, the duo talk about Apple’s reported billion dollar move into TV production, which includes a new sci-fi show produced by Ronald D. Moore, of Battlestar Galactica fame. And does Tom Cruise really do most or all of those death-defying stunts in his movies?