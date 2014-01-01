« previous next »
Author Topic: Breaking News, GOP Did It!  Trump's Biggest Win of his Presidency  (Read 2 times)

Breaking News, GOP Did It!  Trump's Biggest Win of his Presidency
We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.

9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News - Main Street celebrating Tax Cuts & Jobs Act 2017, & McCabe falls short of giving adequate answers.  Subpoenas to follow?

9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - Corruption Driving the DOJ and FBI Investigations of Trump.  The Stream.org senior editor reports.

9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy Reports on the weekend's box office results, direct from Hollywood, the Movie Capitol of the World

10:06-10:29a ET - Liz Peek - The FoxNews.com columnist & former Wall Street analyst breaks down the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 for morons.

10:32-10:42a ET - CeCi Carmichael - Chef Ceci Provides Innovative Ideas from freezer to table to Alleviate Stress During the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

10:46-10:59a ET - Andrea Kaye - Everyone's talking around the "Water Cooler."  AK has the pulse on what everyone is talking about.

11:06-11:29a ET - Max Rice - Who is Jan Schakowsky and why should you care? Political Activist, Energy Analyst, and Candidate for Congress in Illinois 9th Congressional District discusses. 

11:32-11:58a ET - Joe Sharkey - Former NY Times columnist and best selling author talks about his new book, Above Suspicion The true story of FBI Agent Mark Putnam -the first FBI agent convicted of murder


