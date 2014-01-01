We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News - Main Street celebrating Tax Cuts & Jobs Act 2017, & McCabe falls short of giving adequate answers. Subpoenas to follow?



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - Corruption Driving the DOJ and FBI Investigations of Trump. The Stream.org senior editor reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy Reports on the weekend's box office results, direct from Hollywood, the Movie Capitol of the World



10:06-10:29a ET - Liz Peek - The FoxNews.com columnist & former Wall Street analyst breaks down the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 for morons.



10:32-10:42a ET - CeCi Carmichael - Chef Ceci Provides Innovative Ideas from freezer to table to Alleviate Stress During the Most Wonderful Time of the Year



10:46-10:59a ET - Andrea Kaye - Everyone's talking around the "Water Cooler." AK has the pulse on what everyone is talking about.



11:06-11:29a ET - Max Rice - Who is Jan Schakowsky and why should you care? Political Activist, Energy Analyst, and Candidate for Congress in Illinois 9th Congressional District discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Joe Sharkey - Former NY Times columnist and best selling author talks about his new book, Above Suspicion The true story of FBI Agent Mark Putnam -the first FBI agent convicted of murder

