9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News/Lew Uhler - The Democrats and liberals big lie about Tax Reform, but what will they say come February



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots says it's Tax Reform for Christmas.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses Hollywood's latest attempt to save their brand by hiring Anita Hill.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - US Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital, Obama's Admin Helps Hezbollah and N Korea's cyber attacks.



10:32-10:58a ET - Big Wave Dave - Media expert and radio personality talks about our favorite and least favorite Christmas songs and movies.



10:46-10:59a ET - Andrea Kaye - Everyone's talking around the "Water Cooler." AK has the pulse on what everyone is talking about.



11:06-11:29a ET - AJ Baime - The NY Times Best Selling author talks about, The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months That Changed the World



11:32-11:58a ET - Steve Mariotti - How can entrepreneurship save today’s job market? The author of Entrepreneur's Manifesto shares his proven experience.



