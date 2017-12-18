We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The proprietor of Reganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, and the tattered FBI.



9:32-9:42a ET - Pamela McColl - Have you ever wondered what Santa Claus was like as a child and how he came to be? The author discusses The Boy Who Lived In Pudding Lane.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills Mao - The Good news Girl shares another fresh episode of the most viral videos.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Our favorite historian returns with more seasonal stories and history of noteworthiness.



10:32-10:42a ET - John DeCosmo - This Secret Weapon Keeps Your Tree, Spirits Bright this Holiday Season. The Innovative LightKeeper Pro fixes bad light sets in seconds



10:46-10:59a ET - Bob Waliszewski - The Dir of PluggedIn.com talks Star Wars and coming attractions for family holiday viewing



11:06-11:15a ET - Michele Dupre - On-Line shopping data from Verizon's Dupre discusses insights for consumers and retailers.



11:19-11:29a ET - Jodi Olshevski - Holiday Wish List: A Plan for Talking with Your Older Relatives about Driving. The executive director of The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence shares.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Mark Coppenger - Unapologetic Study Bible Editor Explains Biblical Insight to Modern Issues