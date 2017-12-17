We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Mark Shaw - The reporter who knew too much, the mysterious death of Dorothy Kilgallen. The California Attorney, TV Commentator & NY TIMES Best Selling author and investigator reports.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America's Money Answers Man has the latest on Tax Reform and an energized economy.



9:32-9:58a ET - George Barna - Survey says Christians Are Not Spreading the Gospel. Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute explains.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Kevin Leman - NY Times bestselling author & internationally known psychologist talks about his book, "Making Children Mind Without Losing Yours."



10:32-10:59a ET - The Amazing Kreskin - The Amazing One is back predicting what is to come for 2018. You won't want to miss this.



11:06-11:29a ET - Arthur Herman - Historian analyzes how Wilson’s Progressivism and Lenin’s Communism birthed 100 years of conflict in his new book, 1917 Lenin, Wilson and The Birth of the New World Disorder.



11:32-11:42a ET - Alia Dudum - How to keep your spending on track and avoid a holiday hangover shares the millennial money expert.



11:46-11:58a ET - Elyce Monet - Discusses her new book, The Yeshua Prescription, based on the healing techniques and teachings of Jesus in the Scriptures, this book provides a step-by-step guide for healing all facets of life, including health, relationships, abuse, addictions, betrayal and more.

