We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET-Breaking News/Katie Yoder-Networks Blackout DOJ Investigating Planned Parenthood for Trafficking Aborted Baby Parts. Associate Culture Editor for Newsbusters reports



9:32-9:42a ET-Lew Uhler-Nationally recognized expert on tax limitation, tax & spend, and budgetary issues updates the latest on the Senate and House progress on Tax Reform.



9:46-9:58a ET-Steve Evans-The Movie Guy Reports on the weekend's box office results, direct from Hollywood, the Movie Capitol of the World



10:06-10:29a ET-Rabbi Jonathan Bernis-Unprecedented Blessing to come Upon America says Jewish Voice CEO following Trump's decision to move US Embassy



10:32-10:42a ET-Tonya Shackelford-Health Experts Share the Top 5 Flu Fighter Tips for Healthier Holidays. The Pharmacist & Director of Clinical and Professional Services, fred’s Pharmacy shares



10:46-10:59a ET-Alfonso Ribeiro-The Host, Actor, TV Dir, Award winning Dancer and Broadway Star shares the latest with his career plus Tips and tricks on how to get through the busy holiday season to truly enjoy time spent with loved ones



11:06-11:29a ET-Yonason Goldson-Hidden in the Headlines, The Story Within The Story and The Wisdom That Hides in Plain Site. The author of Proverbial Beauty: Secrets for Success and Happiness from the Wisdom of the Ages explains



11:32-11:42a ET-James Briscione-The Chef and Entertainment expert shares last minute tips for holiday gatherings



11:46-11:58a-Gordon Javna-Why is everybody so serious! A good laugh at a funny joke brings more joy than you'd think! Gordon talks about his new book, Life Is A Joke, 100 Life Lessons.



