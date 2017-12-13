Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Alex Jones Show
(Moderator:
GOD
) »
Does this mean David Icke won't be a guest on Alex's show anytime soon?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Does this mean David Icke won't be a guest on Alex's show anytime soon? (Read 47 times)
SingleTax
Jr. Member
Posts: 81
Karma: +7/-44
Does this mean David Icke won't be a guest on Alex's show anytime soon?
«
on:
December 13, 2017, 01:33:48 PM »
Or if Icke is invited back on, does this mean he'll be interrupted in mid-sentence every time he's on the verge of making a critically important point in defense of his position?
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Alex Jones Show
(Moderator:
GOD
) »
Does this mean David Icke won't be a guest on Alex's show anytime soon?
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip