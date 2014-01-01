« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breaking News, NYC Attacked, Fired FBI Agent Under Scrutiny, & Eyes on Alabama  (Read 18 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 39
  • Karma: +1/-2
Breaking News, NYC Attacked, Fired FBI Agent Under Scrutiny, & Eyes on Alabama
« on: Today at 09:12:10 AM »
We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.

9:06-9:29a ET - BML News/Al Perratta - Eyes of America on Alabama: A vote for Trump's agenda.

9:32-9:42a ET - Bryan Crabtree - Welcome to Mueller's Prosecutorial Junta.  The Publisher of top40.com and contributor to Townhall, Clash Daily and DailyCaller.com reports.

9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl is back with another Viral Video installment.

10:06-10:29a ET - Arthur Herman - Historian analyzes how Wilson’s Progressivism and Lenin’s Communism birthed 100 years of conflict in his new book, 1917 Lenin, Wilson and The Birth of the New World Disorder.

10:32-10:42a ET - Debbie Azar - Diamonds, The ultimate Gift of Love, says co-founder Gemological Science International

10:46-10:59a ET - Tim Keller - From pastor and New York Times bestselling author comes a yearlong daily devotional based on the Book of Proverbs

11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Patti Feuereisen - Leading Sex Abuse Psychotherapist Weighs in and Offers Help to Heal.

11:32-11:58a ET - Gary Taubes - Investigative science and health journalist and co-founder of the non-profit Nutrition Science Initiative presents the Case Against Sugar.   



Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast