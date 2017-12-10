Gene and Chris present journalist Avrel Seale, author of MONSTER HIKE : A 100-Mile Inquiry Into the Sasquatch Mystery. Says the publisher, “Sometimes, when you want to find out the truth, you have to go out there and find out for yourself. That’s just what Texas author Avrel Seale has done. Nevermind the naysayers—science, government, and mainstream society—there is no better knowledge than personal knowledge.…Seale probes this controversial subject not just with boots on the ground in the Sam Houston National Forest, but on the page with curiosity and literary flair.” Avrel Seale is a writer of eclectic non-fiction and an outdoorsman living in Austin, Texas.