We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News/Laurie Cardoza-Moore - Founder and president of Proclaiming Justice To the Nations applauds US Embassy move to Jerusalem.



9:32-9:42a ET - David Teems - Discusses his new book/devotional, Godspeed, Voices of the Reformation.



9:46-9:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - It's Not About The Cake. Focus on the Family's Legal Analyst who was at the Supreme Court this week heard the arguments and reports.



10:06-10:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It's another day in her life as we prepare for the holidays, and responding to a sex focused culture. National radio TV personality, professor and speaker shares.



10:32-10:42a ET - Reta Watkins - Talks about her debut solo album, That Christmas Feeling. She recorded his first song at 6 and sang with her family as a traveling missionary.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family's Dir of Pluggedin.com talks about family friendly movies, Coco, Wonder & Murder on the Orient Express.



11:06-11:15a ET - Mark Shaw - The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of What's My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen. California Attorney, TV Commentator & NY TIMES Best Selling author and investigator talks.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Kevin Leman - NY Times bestselling author & internationally known psychologist talks about his book, "Making Children Mind Without Losing Yours."







