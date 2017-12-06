We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News/Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch - Reflects on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day-What We need to remember 76 Years Later.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Fund Chair has the latest on Tax Reform and the latest congressional scandals.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor talks how Politics Denies Kate Steinle, Family True Justice



10:06-10:29a ET - Liz Peek - Conyers Retires and Is Sen Al Franken next? And the stock market keeps on rolling. The Foxnews.com & Fiscal Times columnist reports.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Matthew Pittman - More than 70% of Americans are Overweight or Obese. Learn How to Take Control. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Medical Director – Weight Management and Bariatric Surgery Program explains.



10:46-10:59a ET - Lew Uhler - Nationally recognized expert on tax limitation, tax & spend, and budgetary issues updates the latest on the Senate and House progress on Tax Reform. Plus exposure on the left's propaganda.



11:06-11:15a ET - Lori Handrahan - Epidemic, America’s Trade in Child Rape as revealed by the 20 year expert of humanitarian and human rights work in Central Asia, Africa & the Balkans.



11:32-11:42a ET - Ken Klein - The standout college football player and NFL refugee discusses his latest book, The Unforgettable Tree, the literal truth behind the crucifixion.



11:46-11:58a - Luvvi Ajayi - I’M JUDGING YOU: Awesomely Luvvie’s Humorous Take Downs Of Our Cultural Obsessions.

