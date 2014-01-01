We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - BML News/Maria Espinoza - DOJ Files arrest warrant for illegal immigrant acquitted in Kate Steinle Case. Nat'l Dir of Remembrance project has details.



9:32-9:42a ET - Ken Cuccinelli - The Director of the Regulatory Action Center for FreedomWorks discusses Support for the Restoring Internet Freedom Order.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl is back with another Viral Video installment.



10:06-10:15a ET - Omar Navarro - Live From Los Angeles, CA, the GOP Congressional candidate goes head to head with the high priestess of Inglewood.



10:19-10:29a ET - Jeff Hinson - Medicare enrollments end on Thursday December 7th, have you reviewed your plan? The Deputy Consortium Administrator and Regional Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - John Horvat - Why Ladies and gentlemen are forbidden on New York Trains. The scholar, researcher, author and educator explains.



10:46-10:59a ET - Jeff Crouere - The Biggest Disappointment In Trump's Presidency. The pride of Louisiana, the Cajun Crusher and Host of Ring Side Politics pounds out the details.



11:06-11:29a ET - Mark Shaw - The reporter who knew too much, the mysterious death of Dorothy Kilgallen. The California Attorney, TV Commentator & NY TIMES Best Selling author and investigator reports.



11:32-11:42a ET - Heather Wagenhals - Risky places to swipe your credit card this Holiday season. The Certified Identity Theft Risk Management Specialist has details.



11:46-11:58a ET - Dave Munson - What is Saddleback Leather Company, and why does a products company, even a good one, get so much attention? The company's founder tells his story.

