9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The proprietor of Reganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, and latest on Tax Reform,



9:32-9:58a ET - Victor Davis Hanson - The Second World Wars: How The First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won. He is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute, the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow in Residence in Classics and Military History at the Hoover Institution.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - North Korea says US-South Korea military drills drive them to bring of a nuclear war. The foreign policy analyst reports.



10:32-10:59a ET - Ed Conard - The best selling author, AEI Visiting Scholar and former Bain Capital partner explains, "Why I Oppose the Rubio-Lee Amendment."



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Herb London - North Korea launches ICBM, raises threat to all of US says the President of the London Center for Policy Research.



11:32-11:58a ET - Shaun Attwood - What facing 200 years in prison & reading 1000 books taught Shaun about happiness. He tells his story.

