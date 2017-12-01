« previous next »
Breaking News, Sex Scandals-What Next? Tax Reform Latest

Breaking News, Sex Scandals-What Next? Tax Reform Latest
December 01, 2017, 09:39:35 AM
We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.

9:06-9:29a ET - Carl Gallups - Shocking, Kate Steinle Verdict, You Tube After Shutting Down his Videos, has now restored them and Pursuit of Truth & Morality.  The former decorated law enforcement officer, Sr Pastor, best selling author and national talk show host enlightens.

9:32-9:42a ET - Jordon Goodman - The Money Answers Man reports on the Trump economy, the Bitcoin Surprise and record Stock Markets numbers.

9:32-9:42a ET - Robyn Chambers - She's in charge of Focus' Option Ultrasound Program, and she's discussing the upcoming Evangelicals for Life conference

10:06-10:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It's another day in her life as we prepare for the holidays, and responding to a sex focused culture. National radio TV personality, professor and speaker shares.

10:32-10:42a ET - Elena Brower - Renowned author of the new bestselling journal Practice You, shares how to use yoga and meditation to de-stress during the busiest time fo the year.

10:46-10:58a ET - George Barna - Survey says Christians Are Not Spreading the Gospel.  Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute explains.

11:06-11:15a ET - Liberty McArtor - BIG SCOTUS case to be argued on Tuesday - religious liberty on trial.  Staff Writer for the Stream.org reports.

11:19-11:29a ET - Kevin Condon - The Preferred Rewards Executive, Bank of America gives his Expert Advice on Maximizing Your $$$ and Taking Stock of Your Rewards for 2018

11:32-11:58a ET - Tammy Hotsenpiller - Is there a "Revival Opportunity" available in the midst of these pervasive sex scandals?  Is this a spiritual issue?  Influence Church, Anaheim Hills, CA  pastor and founder of Women of Influence shares.


