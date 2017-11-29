« previous next »
Breaking News, North Korea Again, Tax Plan Advance, Pelosi Shumer MIA

November 29, 2017, 12:26:53 PM
We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.

9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News - Tax Reform continues to move forward, & Where's the Shumer Pelosi ideas to keep our government running? 

9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Fund Chair has the latest on the congressional ‘Shush Fund.’

9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor talks "The Business Toll of Taking a Knee."

10:06-10:29a ET - Ted Hayes - The New York Times Is Feeding Racial Animosity And Ignoring Racial Healing says member of Project 21 black leadership network's national advisory council, long-time Los Angeles-area activist known for his work on issues such as civil rights, homelessness and immigration.

10:32-10:42a ET - John Tamny - Andrew Ross Sorkin & Sen. Jeff Flake Misread the Cause of Irrelevant Budget Deficits, says the Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks.

10:46-10:59a ET - Andrea Kaye - Everyone's talking around the "Water Cooler."  AK has the pulse on what everyone is talking about.

11:06-11:15a ET - Bruce Zucker - Convicted Jackson Family Killer Declares Innocence, Appeals Calif. Governor for Release.  The Lawyer for the convicted presents his case.

11:32-11:58a ET - Harlan Ullman - Anatomy Of Failure - Why America Loses Every War It Starts.  The Washington, DC based former naval officer with combat commands in the Vietnam War and later in the Persian Gulf explains.



