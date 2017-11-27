We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The proprietor of Reganbabe.com reviews the Sunday News Shows, and latest sexual harassment news from Hollywood to the halls of congress.



9:32-9:58a ET - Mark Shaw - The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of What's My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen. California Attorney, TV Commentator & NY TIMES Best Selling author and investigator talks.



10:06-10:29a ET - Jennifer Breedon - 300+ Reportedly dead following Mosque terror attack in Egypt. Legal analyst & human rights attorney concentrating on Religious Extremist Ideology and Domestic & International Law reports.



10:32-10:42a ET - David DuFour - How To Ensure That Your Personal Information Stays Personal This Holiday Shopping Season. The VP Engineering and Cybersecurity, Webroot; Cybersecurity Expert shares.



10:46-10:59a ET - Dr Ted Baehr - CEO of Movieguide.org talks Hollywood's shame and best movies for the holidays.



11:06-11:29a ET - Daniel Simone - Inside the mind of Charles Manson. Who was the real Manson? From author, investigative reporter and Mafia historian.



11:32-11:42a ET - Danny Lipford - How To Give Your Home A Holiday Facelift from the host of the Emmy-nominated, nationally syndicated Today’s HomeownerTV show.



11:46-11:58a ET - Dan Gerstein - How Common is Ghostwriting? From Celebs to CEO's says the founder and president of Gotham Ghostwriters.

