This week’s guests include outspoken commentator Peter Cohen, who joins Gene in a brief discussion of the decision of Disney/Pixer chief John Lassiter, once a colleague of the Steve Jobs, to take a leave of absence over a possible sexual abuse scandal. What about rumors that an iPhone SE 2 will be assembled in India for distribution in that country? The discussion also focuses on the possibilities of Apple’s Project Titan, said to be an initiative to develop technology for self-driving vehicles, in light of a published report that Apple engineers have posted a report about improvements in sensing the presence of cyclists and pedestrians? What’s Apple’s end game?



You’ll also hear from commentator and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, who also offers his opinions about Apple’s ongoing work on self-driving. Will this technology be offered as a platform to auto makers? Kirk also wonders if the improvements in iPhone X availability might reflect possible weaker demand as much as improved production. With reports that Apple has postponed the arrival of its HomePod voice controlled speaker system, Kirk suggests it’s overpriced, and that he can probably buy Bluetooth speakers with better sound for less money, since he’s less impressed with having Siri on such a device. He also joins Gene in discussions as to whether Apple ought to consider building a notebook computer using iOS instead of macOS.