Gene and guest cohost J. Randall Murphy present Susan Demeter-St. Clair, one of the contributors to Robbie Graham’s pacesetting book, “UFOs: Reframing the Debate.” Susan is a professional research assistant, author, editor, and PSI experimenter. Her research interests include individual and institutional responses to anomalies and exceptional human experiences, and how they interact and enact change within individuals, groups and large institutions, such as the military. Her life took on the framework of UFO experience after an encounter in 1990, and she considers anomaly studies to be her true lifes work. This discussion runs the gamut of UFO-related phenomena including the extraterrestrial theory, abductions, disclosure, and whether we’ve made any progress in finding solid answers to the mystery.