We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It’s politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It's Thanksgiving and we're talking about another day in her life. National radio TV personality, professor and speaker shares.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jed Macosco - Why should November 15, 2017 be important to Christians? It marks the 100 year anniversary of Oswald Chambers’ death. He is one of the contributors to the new book, Utmost Ongoing.



10:06-10:58a ET - Steve Weidenkoph - The Real Story of Catholic History: Answering 20 Centuries of Anti-Catholic Myths. From the lecturer in Church History at the Notre Dame Graduate School of Christendom College in Alexandria, Virginia.



11:06-11:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Our favorite historian talks about the Constitutionality of Thanksgiving and it's controversial beginnings.



11:32-11:42a ET - Clay Walker - The Multi Platinum Country Music Artist talks his 25 year career and celebrates the role of caregivers who help those with chronic diseases.



11:46-11:58a ET - Dr Ted Baehr - The CEO of Movieguide.org talks Hollywood and the best family friendly movies.

