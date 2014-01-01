We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Our favorite historian talks about the Constitutionality of Thanksgiving and it's controversial beginnings.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Fund Chair says Rep. Conyers Should Resign Immediately and Congress Should Provide Americans with Answers About Use of ‘Shush Fund’



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor talks Al Franken's future.



10:06-10:29a ET - Alfredo Ortiz - Small business owners from across the country all want the same thing says the CEO of Job Creators Network



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Courtney Van Houtven - Building a Nation of Caregivers: VA Medical Centers Provides a System-Wide Standard of Care for Eligible Vets.



10:46-10:59a ET - Andrea Kaye - Everyone's talking around the "water cooler." AK has the pulse on what everyone is talking about.



11:06-11:15a ET - Omar Navarro - Can the Wacky High Priestess of Inglewood be Stopped? The Republican Congressional Candidate for the 43rd District of California discusses.



11:19-11:29a ET - Parker Wallace - Holiday Hosting Made Simple: The Secrets to spending less time in the kitchen and more time with your guest from the celebrated cook and food blogger.



11:32-11:58a ET - Victor Davis Hanson - The Second World Wars: How The First Conflict Was Fought and Won. He is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute, the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow in Residence in Classics and Military History at the Hoover Institution.

