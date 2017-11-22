« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Power Hour time slot  (Read 1312 times)

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Karma: +15/-44
Power Hour time slot
« on: November 22, 2017, 09:42:29 AM »
I listen to the Power Hour every weekday morning. The Power Hour is best in its current time slot. I know a lot of folks feel the same.


powerhourkat

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 66
  • Karma: +8/-0
Re: Power Hour time slot
« Reply #1 on: December 03, 2017, 11:24:38 AM »
This was a change made by GCN, not us here at The Power Hour.  We appreciate our loyal listeners and your continued support and hope you will listen to us in our new time slot, 3-5PM CST.  Visit https://powerhournation.com/how-to-listen/ to view all the different ways that you can tune in to the show.
Thank you!
Kathryn @ The Power Horu

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Karma: +15/-44
Re: Power Hour time slot
« Reply #2 on: December 03, 2017, 06:03:19 PM »
Thank you, Kathryn. I appreciate all you do and everybody at the Power Hour. Keep it up!

EleanorWhite

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Karma: +0/-0
Re: Power Hour time slot
« Reply #3 on: December 12, 2017, 08:57:18 AM »
Has anyone noticed that the "other" Power Hour now uses a recorded intro by Dave vonKleist, asserting that show is The Power Hour?

Eleanor White

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Karma: +15/-44
Re: Power Hour time slot
« Reply #4 on: December 14, 2017, 07:21:18 PM »
I haven't paid much attention, Eleanor. The host of the show in that time slot is a bit tedious and now I spend my mornings, sobbing in my coffee. I miss the Power Hour. Merry Christmas!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast