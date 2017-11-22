« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Power Hour time slot  (Read 407 times)

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • Karma: +15/-44
Power Hour time slot
« on: November 22, 2017, 09:42:29 AM »
I listen to the Power Hour every weekday morning. The Power Hour is best in its current time slot. I know a lot of folks feel the same.


powerhourkat

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 66
  • Karma: +8/-0
Re: Power Hour time slot
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:24:38 AM »
This was a change made by GCN, not us here at The Power Hour.  We appreciate our loyal listeners and your continued support and hope you will listen to us in our new time slot, 3-5PM CST.  Visit https://powerhournation.com/how-to-listen/ to view all the different ways that you can tune in to the show.
Thank you!
Kathryn @ The Power Horu

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • Karma: +15/-44
Re: Power Hour time slot
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:03:19 PM »
Thank you, Kathryn. I appreciate all you do and everybody at the Power Hour. Keep it up!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast