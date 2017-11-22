Please
Author
Topic: Power Hour time slot (Read 407 times)
BraveNewWhirled
Full Member
Posts: 142
Karma: +15/-44
Power Hour time slot
«
on:
November 22, 2017, 09:42:29 AM
I listen to the Power Hour every weekday morning. The Power Hour is best in its current time slot. I know a lot of folks feel the same.
powerhourkat
Jr. Member
Posts: 66
Karma: +8/-0
Re: Power Hour time slot
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 11:24:38 AM
This was a change made by GCN, not us here at The Power Hour. We appreciate our loyal listeners and your continued support and hope you will listen to us in our new time slot, 3-5PM CST. Visit
https://powerhournation.com/how-to-listen/
to view all the different ways that you can tune in to the show.
Thank you!
Kathryn @ The Power Horu
BraveNewWhirled
Full Member
Posts: 142
Karma: +15/-44
Re: Power Hour time slot
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 06:03:19 PM
Thank you, Kathryn. I appreciate all you do and everybody at the Power Hour. Keep it up!
