9:06-9:29a ET - Jennifer Carroll - Will GOP/voters be satisfied with Tax Reform that gives them 60% of the loaf, & can America handle the truth on sexual harassment? Florida's former LT Gov discusses



9:32-9:42a ET - Ed Pozzuoli - Tax Reform & Obamacare’s Individual Mandate, how can it square up? The Florida GOP Strategist and Pres of Florida based law firm explains



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl is back with another Viral Video installment.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bishop Council Nedd - After Sutherland Springs Church Massacre, Anglican Bishop Considers Arming Himself at the Altar. He's here to explain.



10:32-10:42a ET - Peter Toth - Patients who have their bad cholesterol (LDL-C) well-controlled are still at risk for heart attack, stroke and death says the Dir, Preventive Cardiology, CGH Med Center



10:46-10:59a ET - Tim Keller - From pastor and New York Times bestselling author comes a yearlong daily devotional based on the Book of Proverbs



11:06-11:29a ET - Keith Koffler - Award-winning reporter who has covered four presidents, and is the founder-editor of White House Dossier talks about his new book, Bannon, Always The Rebel.



11:32-11:42a ET - Cynthia Breazeal - Assoc Prof of Media Arts and Sciences at MIT shares How Artificial Intelligence is Making its Way into the Mainstream with Cutting Edge Robots that Seek to be Your New Best Friend



11:46-11:58a ET - Trent Horn - The apologist at Catholic Answers presents, The Case for Catholicism: This is the most up-to-date, comprehensive, and thorough defense of the Catholic Church against Protestant objections in print.



